Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 649 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $9,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $8.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $866.03. 2,903,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.08 billion, a PE ratio of 126.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $446.56 and a 52 week high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $862.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $776.16.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $858.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

