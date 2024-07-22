Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 6,396 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,599,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,152,000 after acquiring an additional 53,017 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Weatherford International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,662,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,527,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WFRD traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $132.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,178. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $76.07 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.38.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

