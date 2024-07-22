Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 33,043 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,043 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,941 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.83. 3,934,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OWL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.