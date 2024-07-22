e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.29.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $177.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,492,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,117 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,943 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

