Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.29.

NYSE:DY opened at $174.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $186.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.98.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $6,623,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

