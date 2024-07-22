Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,220,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,068. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

