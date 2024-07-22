Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 990,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,144. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

