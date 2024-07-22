DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.59. 177,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,669,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in DLocal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in DLocal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in DLocal by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

