DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Down 3.3%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.66 and last traded at $31.75. 657,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,215,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

