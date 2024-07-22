DigiByte Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $140.64 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,516.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.36 or 0.00585576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00106571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00034892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00239245 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00047501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00067639 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,144,759,390 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

