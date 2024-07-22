Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 748.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.95.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.68. 905,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,125. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

