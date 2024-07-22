DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Up 6.6%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.98. 1,344,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,792,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

DHT Trading Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 110.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DHT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,361,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after buying an additional 76,464 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in DHT by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,060 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $16,417,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $11,223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

