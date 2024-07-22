DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $2,909,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 615,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

