Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.250 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.77.

Get Crown alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Crown Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.