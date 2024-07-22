Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. Crown also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Get Crown alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CCK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.