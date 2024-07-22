Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1,997.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,867 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Credicorp worth $22,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 36,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Credicorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $172.80. The company had a trading volume of 55,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,068. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $9.4084 dividend. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.13%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

