Craneware (LON:CRW) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.72) to GBX 2,700 ($35.01) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Craneware Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LON CRW opened at GBX 2,470 ($32.03) on Thursday. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,290 ($16.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,509.20 ($32.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,318.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,192.41. The firm has a market cap of £872.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11,761.90 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Craneware Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Craneware
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.