Craneware (LON:CRW) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.72) to GBX 2,700 ($35.01) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Craneware Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON CRW opened at GBX 2,470 ($32.03) on Thursday. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,290 ($16.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,509.20 ($32.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,318.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,192.41. The firm has a market cap of £872.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11,761.90 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Craneware alerts:

Craneware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.