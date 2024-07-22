Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBRL. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $98.34. The firm has a market cap of $970.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

