Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTRA. Susquehanna increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.