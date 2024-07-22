CoStar Group (CSGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.40 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

