Cormark Boosts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$18.75

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.97. 30,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,480. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

