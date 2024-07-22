Contrasting Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) & Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Roivant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Histogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Roivant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Histogen and Roivant Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $19,000.00 49.47 -$10.62 million ($2.81) -0.08 Roivant Sciences $124.80 million 65.11 $4.35 billion $5.06 2.17

Analyst Ratings

Roivant Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Histogen. Histogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roivant Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Histogen and Roivant Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Roivant Sciences 0 1 9 0 2.90

Roivant Sciences has a consensus price target of $17.10, indicating a potential upside of 55.45%. Given Roivant Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roivant Sciences is more favorable than Histogen.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Roivant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen N/A N/A N/A Roivant Sciences 3,484.86% -25.05% -20.98%

Volatility & Risk

Histogen has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Roivant Sciences beats Histogen on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases. Its preclinical product candidates include CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, which are selective small molecule inhibitors of caspase-1 designed for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California. On April 18, 2024, Histogen Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of California.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups. It develops VTAMA, a novel topical for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, the fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor across various IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

