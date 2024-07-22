Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$4,700.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,075.00.

Shares of CSU traded up C$82.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4,297.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3,875.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3,746.92. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$2,585.25 and a one year high of C$4,297.21. The firm has a market cap of C$91.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$23.21 by C$14.00. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 111.5047198 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total value of C$3,768,390.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

