Connors Investor Services Inc. Trims Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,266 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.46% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 76,267 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 28.7% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 246,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 54,854 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Global Medical REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

GMRE stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.49. 244,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,482. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

