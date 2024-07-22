Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 827 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.63.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CYBR traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $259.63. 499,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,189. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.92 and a 12 month high of $284.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.58.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
