Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 6,767 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.8% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Eaton Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $311.89. 2,287,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,396. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

