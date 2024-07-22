Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 64,088 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,088 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.11 on Monday, reaching $180.69. The company had a trading volume of 910,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,938. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

