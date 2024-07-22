Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 42,378 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 42,378 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,682. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $253.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

