Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 18,278 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,278 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.36. 5,332,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

