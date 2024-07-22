Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,089,000. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CSX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $34.69. 7,383,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,859,671. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

View Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.