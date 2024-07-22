Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $668,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. 62,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

