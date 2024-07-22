Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sonos worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,067. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,698.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,771. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

