Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,111,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,269. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $381.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,952,500 shares of company stock valued at $277,298,174. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

