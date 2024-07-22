Connors Investor Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Axos Financial worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,755,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,573,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 503,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,709. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

