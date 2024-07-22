Connors Investor Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up approximately 2.3% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $21,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,566. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Loop Capital began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

DoorDash Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of DASH stock traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,782,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average of $118.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of -98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

