Connors Investor Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 901.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 85,383 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.