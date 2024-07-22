Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

View Our Latest Report on CMA

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.