Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.
Comerica Stock Performance
Comerica stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Activity at Comerica
In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Comerica Company Profile
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
