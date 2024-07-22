Comcast (CMCSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.