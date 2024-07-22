Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Down 4.1%

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 45,088,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 130,536,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

