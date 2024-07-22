Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,664,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892,803. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CLF. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.