Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.13.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $41.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

