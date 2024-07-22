Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,577 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 203.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.28. 12,061,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,729,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

