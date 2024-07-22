Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.16 and last traded at $53.39. Approximately 3,132,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,771,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.60 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,775.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,836.5% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 764,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 748,545 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

