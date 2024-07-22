CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$160.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$160.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIB.A. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC cut shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$145.45 on Monday. CGI has a twelve month low of C$127.73 and a twelve month high of C$160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$139.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$145.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

