Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.61

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 1204585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $658,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,784,823,000 after buying an additional 5,480,052 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,965,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,924,000 after buying an additional 876,808 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 690.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,356,000 after buying an additional 6,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,463,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,500,000 after purchasing an additional 88,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,710,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

