Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CELH. Truist Financial started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.51.

CELH traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,200,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,947. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. Celsius has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Celsius by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

