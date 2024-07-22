Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $63.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

CLS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 949,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,801. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Celestica has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 169,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

