Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Up 0.5%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 4,176,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 30,683,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

