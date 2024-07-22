Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Lowered to C$1.25 at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.80.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$1.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$222.30 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.