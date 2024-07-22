CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CAE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CAE opened at $18.47 on Monday. CAE has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CAE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CAE by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CAE by 52.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 86.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CAE by 3,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.